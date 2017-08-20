Marcos Alonso's double reignited Chelsea's title defense by securing a 2-1 victory over Tottenham today after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris blundered to enable the champions to recover from its opening weekend loss.

It was a gloomy start to Tottenham's temporary residency at Wembley Stadium after going unbeaten throughout its final season at White Hart Lane before it was demolished to make way for a new venue.

Tottenham had been well placed to salvage a draw when Alonso's first-half free kick was canceled out by Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi inadvertently heading the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute just after coming off the bench.

But within six minutes Chelsea was back in front and Batshuayi's blushes were spared. Lloris threw the ball out to Victor Wanyama and Pedro Rodriguez disposed the Tottenham midfielder. The ball was then thread through for Alonso, whose shot squirmed under the normally reliable Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

Last season's top two now have a win apiece after Tottenham opened the season with a victory over Newcastle last Sunday. Chelsea was left demoralized after it opened its title defense by losing at home to Burnley.