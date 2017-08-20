SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) " Charlie Austin converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time as Southampton recovered from squandering a two-goal lead to beat 10-man West Ham 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

A double from Javier Hernandez, his first goals since returning to English soccer for this season, looked like earning West Ham an unlikely point at St. Mary's stadium after teammate Marko Arnautovic was sent off in the 33rd minute.

At that stage, Southampton was 1-0 ahead through Manolo Gabbiadini, the Saints' first home goal in the league in 9 hours, 15 minutes. Dusan Tadic doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th after Steven Davis was fouled by Angelo Ogbonna.

Hernandez scored in the 45th and 75th minutes, but West Ham was undone by Pablo Zabaleta's foul on Maya Yoshida in stoppage time as the Southampton defender stretched to get on the end of a cross into the area.

Austin, on as a substitute, calmly sidefooted in the spot kick.