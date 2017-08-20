BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) " Watford came away from Bournemouth with a deserved 2-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Richarlison rewarded Watford's second-half superiority with the winner 17 minutes from time, and his first goal for the club since his arrival from Fluminense in the offseason.

Then, with time near, substitute Etienne Capoue struck a fantastic shot into the bottom left corner to ensure Watford ended a run of four consecutive draws against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth sent on Jermain Defoe with half an hour remaining, and the score tied, but the England striker couldn't inspire his side.