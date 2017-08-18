LIVERPOOL, England (AP) " Fans of Croatian football club Hajduk Split threw missiles and encroached on the pitch and forced a Europa League game at English Premier League club Everton to temporarily stop on Thursday.

Play was halted for a few minutes in the first half at Goodison Park where trouble flared shortly after Michael Keane's 30th-minute header put Everton in front.

After stewards and police moved to bring the situation under control, the players returned to the pitch.

Everton doubled its lead in the 45th minute of the qualifying playoff first half through Idrissa Gueye's strike.