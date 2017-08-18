All Whites captain Winston Reid is staying at West Ham, after agreeing to a six-year contract extension that will keep him at the English Premier League club until 2023.



Reid joined the Hammers in 2010 and brought up his 150th appearance at the club last weekend in their season opener against Manchester United.



He says he's happy he got it sorted and he's looking forward to the seasons ahead. His family was happy there, which made it an easy decision.



Meanwhile, Sky Sports UK reports Leeds United has offered All Whites striker Chris Wood a new three-year deal, following speculation over his future.

Wood has also been linked to other Premier League clubs.