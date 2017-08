One of the world's biggest football clubs is trying to get Manu Vatuvei on board as a fan.

The former Kiwis winger asked his Twitter followers who he should support as he wants to get to know football more, having moved to Manchester last month to play for the Salford Red Devils in Super League.

The 20-time England champions replied "You can't spell Man United with Manu".

Vatuvei replied he'll have watch a game, as he's never been to one before.

Since I'm living here in Manchester I'm still thinking about a football team to follow and get to know the game more!! Who should I follow?? — Manu Vatuvei© (@ManuVatuvei) August 14, 2017

Can't spell @ManUtd without Manu 👀 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2017

Sounds perfect will have to come and watch a game never been to one 😊 #ManU😜 #OUA — Manu Vatuvei© (@ManuVatuvei) August 15, 2017