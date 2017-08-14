ROME (AP) " Alessandro Murgia scored a last-gasp winner as Lazio beat Juventus 3-2 Sunday to win the Italian Super Cup after a wild end to the match.

Two goals from Ciro Immobile, including an opening penalty, had seemingly set Lazio on the way to a comfortable win. But Paulo Dybala netted a stunning free kick in the 85th minute and converted a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time.

The match appeared to be heading for extra time before Murgia, who had come on as an 80th-minute substitute, scored the winner.

The result goes some way to avenging Lazio's defeat to Juventus in the Italian Cup final in May.

The Italian Super Cup normally pits the league champion against the cup winner, but Juventus had again won the double last season.