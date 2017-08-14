MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Paul Pogba capped an ominous team display with a late long-range goal as Manchester United beat West Ham 4-0 in their opening game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

With Nemanja Matic excelling in central midfield, United looks to have a side that can seriously challenge for its first league title since 2013, Alex Ferguson's final year at the club.

Lukaku finished off a quick counterattack, sparked by Matic's closing-down of an opponent in the center circle, to put United ahead in the 33rd minute. He added a second with a header from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's free kick in the 52nd.

Substitute Anthony Martial ran onto Mkhitaryan's through-ball to slot home a third goal in the 87th and Pogba was given space to curl in from 25 meters.