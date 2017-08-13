DORTMUND, Germany (AP) " Borussia Dortmund says France forward Ousmane Dembele remains suspended from team training "until further notice" as he agitates for a move to Barcelona.

Dembele, who was fined by the club for missing training on Thursday, was initially suspended for Saturday's German Cup game against FC Rielasingen-Arlen, but the decision to extend it was made between chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, sporting director Michael Zorc and coach Peter Bosz.

Zorc says, "Our focus is now concentrated on preparing the team for the Bundesliga opening game this coming weekend in Wolfsburg," adding, "Dembele obviously has the possibility to train individually away from the group."

Dembele has reportedly refused all contact with the club since Barcelona made a bid reported to be worth 105 million euros ($124 million) including add-ons.