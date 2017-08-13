American Danny Williams made his Huddersfield debut Saturday, entering at right back in the 57th minute of a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Huddersfield was playing its first match in England's top tier since 1971-72 after beating Reading on penalty kicks in last season's promotion playoffs final. Williams was on that Reading team, and the 28-year-old midfielder and defender transferred last month.

Born in Germany, Williams played for Freiburg (2010-11) and Hoffenheim (2011-13) before joining Reading. He has two goals in 22 appearances for the U.S. national team, last playing for the Americans in an exhibition against New Zealand last October.