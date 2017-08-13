WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) " West Bromwich Albion's offseason signings made an impressive debut as the Baggies beat Bournemouth 1-0 in their English Premier League opener on Saturday.

Central defender Ahmed Hegazi headed the only goal at the Hawthorns while another newcomer, Jay Rodriguez, kept Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic busy in the first half.

West Brom went ahead after 31 minutes. Chris Brunt delivered a free kick to the far post and Hegazi scored with a downward header three yards out.

Hal Robson-Kanu came close to a second goal after impressive chest control and a volley on the turn. The ball narrowly cleared the crossbar. Fellow substitute Salomon Rondon also went close late on as Begovic diverted his curling effort just wide with his fingertips.