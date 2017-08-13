Whanganui football export James Musa has taken a major step up in the American scene with the announcement on Friday he has signed with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Sporting Kansas City.

The 25-year-old capped All White moved to the United States in 2015 after inking a deal with Saint Louis FC in the United Soccer League (USL), which is Division III.

He has now joined Kansas City from their own USL affiliate team Swope Park Rangers, allowing him to play at the highest level in North America.

Signed during the mid-season transfer window, Musa's MLS contract is for the remainder of 2017, with options from 2018-2020 for Kansas City.

With dual United Kingdom and New Zealand citizenship, he will occupy an international roster spot - one of eight the club has been allocated by the league - being able to play as a holding midfielder or centre back.

His promotion to the elite level comes after joining Rangers last November, where he played every minute of his 18 appearances and ranked third for the entire USL in total passes, while making 49 interceptions and winning 33 aerial duels.

Kansas City manager Peter Vermes said Musa had "progressed tremendously" with the Rangers and Kansas model of play.

"James is a very good decision-maker and reads the game well.

"He brings a lot of really good qualities to our team and we look forward to integrating him into the squad."

Musa was pleased to meet the goal behind his move from Saint Louis of breaking into the first team.

"I just want to thank Peter Vermes, Mike Jacobs and the entire organisation for giving me this opportunity to represent Kansas City and play for Sporting KC.

"I can't wait to get started and play in front of this amazing fan base."

Musa debuted yesterday morning, NZ time, in Kansas City's 1-0 away losss to the Seattle Sounders.