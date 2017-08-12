EFL Championship club Leeds United have rejected an £11.9 million (NZD$21 million) transfer offer by Premier League side Burnley to attain the services of All Whites striker Chris Wood.

English media outlets have reported that Burnley manager Sean Dyche - who led his side to a shock 3-2 win over reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday (NZT) - was interested in signing Wood to replace Andre Gray, who recently departed the club after signing an £18.1 million ($32 million) deal with Watford.

New Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen poured cold water over the idea of selling Wood however, telling The Guardian of Wood's importance to the The Whites.

"Chris is very important and that is why he will not leave," he said after Leeds' 0-0 draw against Preston North End overnight (NZT).

"Many bids can come, of course, he is a good striker. But if we want to achieve something this season, you cannot sell your best players. If we want to go up, we need to keep good players."

Wood was the Championship's leading goal scorer last season, netting 27 goals in England's second tier competition.

It was his nose for goal that has seen him monitored by other Premier League outfits, such as Southampton, Swansea City, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Stoke.

The Bleacher Report has also reported that West Bromwich Albion have also shown interest in signing Wood, more than seven years after the Baggies first signed him as a teenager.

Wood joined West Brom from NRFL side Hamilton Wanderers in 2009, making his Premier League debut for the club in a 2-2 draw against Portsmouth as a 17-year-old.