Former A-League star Aaron Mooy is off to a dream start in the Premier League after his Huddersfield Town side marked their return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in London.

The goals kept coming after Arsenal's thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester on Friday.

Burnley took a shock 3-0 lead into the break over 10-man Chelsea before the defending champions fought back through Alvaro Morata and David Luiz to ensure a tight finish.

It was too little, too late for Antonio Conte's side, however, who went down 3-2, while Liverpool and Watford played out a six-goal draw.

Huddersfield hasn't been at English football's top table for 45 years but dominated Palace in the opening exchanges. Mooy showed the toughness that earned him player of the season honours in the Terriers' promotion campaign, highlighted by a challenge on Luka Milivojevic which set up his side's best chance of the first 20 minutes as Tom Ince attacked down the left.

Two minutes later Mooy set up Huddersfield's first-ever Premier League goal with a short corner to the near post. The subsequent flick-on led to an own goal from Palace defender Joel Ward.

It didn't take long for the visitors to double the advantage and Mooy was again in the thick of it. The former Wanderers and Melbourne City linchpin delivered a pinpoint cross in the 25th minute to find record signing Steve Mounie, who buried the header to make it 2-0.

Mounie put the icing on the cake with a second goal in the 78th minute after a first term in which Huddersfield could have been even further ahead before the game opened up.

New Palace manager Frank de Boer will have plenty to think about ahead of a trip to Liverpool, who twice fought back against Watford only to concede in stoppage time.

Defender Miguel Britos bundled the ball home at the death after Liverpool hit the lead 3-2 thanks to a three-minute blitz in the second half, when new signing Mohamed Salah made an impact.

The former Chelsea winger won a penalty converted by Roberto Firmino in the 55th minute and then bundled in the Brazilian's lofted pass from close range.

But the visitors were punished for sloppy defending and missing a string of chances as Britos popped up at the near post to delight the home fans at Vicarage Road, leaving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blaming the officials and bad luck.

"The equaliser was offside. It's obvious because the linesman is on the line. He needs to see it," Klopp said.

"The first half I wasn't too happy with. We passed but we couldn't see what we actually wanted. The second half was a lot better but we forgot to close the game."

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney gave Everton a 1-0 win over Stoke at Goodison Park and West Brom accounted for Bournemouth by the same margin. Southampton and Swansea played out a scoreless draw.