Earlier this year, the most powerful man in world football hosted a workshop over lunch, with a select invited group. Along with Fifa president Gianni Infantino, there were also football legends like Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho and Cafu.

On another table, women's stars Carli Lloyd (a two-time Fifa World Player of the Year) and Alex Scott held court. And beside them was a former Massey High School student who started her working life as a Ponsonby bank teller.

Meet Sarai Bareman, a 36-year-old West Aucklander who now holds one of Fifa's top jobs and one of the most important positions in women's sport worldwide.

If we talk about taking the path less travelled, Bareman has torn up the trail.

Advertisement

She is the global head of women's football for Fifa, the Swiss-based organisation that has annual revenues in the billions and represents more than 200 nations and territories. Her ascension has been swift - at the turn of this decade, Bareman was the finance officer for the Samoan Football Federation - and there are still moments, like Infantino's lunch, where it's a bit hard to believe.

"It was surreal," Bareman tells the Herald on Sunday. "I was sitting there with my phone in front of me, fighting this instinct to take a selfie, in this intimate lunch with these superstars of football, like it was an everyday thing. But once I got over where I was and who I was with, it was like any normal lunch."

Bareman has had plenty of those moments since she landed the role 10 months ago.

"It's been exciting, challenging ... stressful at times," says Bareman. "But it's an amazing opportunity."

Bareman's brief is to formulate and then implement Fifa's global strategy for the women's game. There are around five million registered female players across the world and a further 25 million participants.

"It's a huge responsibility," she admits. "I still doubt myself sometimes but you need to make sure you are well prepared, you've done your research and don't be afraid to put yourself out there."

Bareman, who has a Dutch father and Samoan mother, took up football at high school. She captained the Massey High 1st XI, and played at senior level for several Auckland clubs.

She gained an entry-level job at the National Bank after leaving school and progressed quickly, from team leader to branch manager to a senior role in the property finance unit. However, the 2008 global financial crisis saw her reassess things and around this time, she made her first trip to Samoa.

"I wanted to understand more about Mum's culture," said Bareman. "While I was there, I saw a job advertised for finance officer with the Samoan Football Federation. I thought it could be perfect for me."

Bareman's "little trip" to Samoa evolved into a six-year stay but was marked by an inauspicious start.

"The previous administration had misused the funds and had been put into normalisation by Fifa," said Bareman. "So the first six months was about digging the federation out of this huge debt. There was no football happening and the facilities were in a mess."

Along with the administrative challenges, there were personal obstacles.

"Being female, not a full Samoan, [and] not being able to speak the language, I was seen as an outsider," she said.

Despite her status - she was appointed chief executive in 2011 - it was a battle. She was regularly told her place was "in the kitchen" and had to tolerate sexist jokes or fend off unwanted advances.

"The way I got through was walking the walk," says Bareman. "Doing the work, and earning people's respect through my actions. This road has certainly not been easy, but adversity is where that strength builds."

Bareman thrived in the role and helped put Samoan football back on the map, before she was brought back to Auckland to be deputy general secretary of the Oceania Football Confederation. From there, she was appointed to Fifa's reform committee in 2016, in the wake of the widespread corruption scandals that forced then-president Sepp Blatter and many of his associates out of office.

"I was the only woman on that committee."

Bareman arrived in Zurich last December, taking up residence inside Fifa's sprawling headquarters which include five underground levels, a fitness centre, meditation room, a full-size international football pitch and other fields of varying sizes.

"On my first day, it was overwhelming, like 'wow, I can't believe I work here'," says Bareman.

Not that she has much time for recreation, regularly clocking 12 to 14-hour days.

There's constant meetings and regular travel: a business of sport summit in Australia, a huge football expo in Portugal, the Women's Euros in Holland and she's currently in Rwanda.

Bareman has joined Fifa at an opportune time, as the organisation redresses its gender imbalance. She's one of three females on the senior Fifa management committee, and there are now six women on the Fifa council; in 2015, there was only one.

Women's football is seen as the biggest growth area for the sport and Bareman has high hopes for the future of the Women's World Cup, with the next edition in France in 2019.

"It will be a catalyst for the women's game," she said. "It should be the most popular, widely watched, commercially attractive female sporting event in the world."

Bareman feels the pressure but a recent note from a former teammate put everything in perspective.

"She wrote, 'Who would have thought the young high school girl playing for North Shore is now the chief women's officer at Fifa?' That summed it up."