Michael Owen's Twitter account has often provided a source of amusement.

But posts explaining how he was "devastated" at running over a rabbit or describing Christmas as "underrated" did not cause as much of a ripple in the world of Twitter as another admission - that he has only watched eight films in his life and that he does indeed "#HateFilms".

Nearly three years after that fabled post in 2014, the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and England star has given a review of the eight movies he's watched to Shortlist.

It turns out it's actually 10 and like Owen's Twitter itself, it's an amusing read.

He reveals that he was made to watch Jurassic Park twice in 10 days, when he had training weeks at Arsenal, followed by Manchester United as a youngster, and while he thought the first Rocky was "rubbish", he has seen every one of the films about the boxer.

Or at least he thought he had.

"There's a sixth is there? Didn't know that," Owen said. "Rocky IV is my favourite film ... didn't like Rocky I, it's rubbish.

"I thought Jurassic Park was quite good, actually. I went for a training week at Arsenal and they took all the kids to the cinema to watch it.

"The next week, I had a trial at Manchester United and they did exactly the same thing. It was painful."

While Owen enjoyed the idea of dinosaurs returning from extinction, he didn't enjoy Creed, which like the Rocky films, stars Sylvester Stallone, because it was too far-fetched.

"It was alright," he said. "I'd have preferred a good documentary, to be honest.

"I like factual stuff, I don't like being kidded by anything. That's my problem with films - I just can't believe it."

Another film to be on the end of a withering Owen review is Cool Runnings.

It's far from a classic, as far as Owen is concerned. Despite most viewers finding the tale of a Jamaican bobsleigh team amusing and endearing, it did not impress Owen at all.



"As soon as she [Owen's wife, then girlfriend] pressed play, I was in hell, having to pretend I liked it," he said. "I told her a few weeks later that films weren't my thing."

MICHAEL OWEN'S NINE FILMS

ROCKY I, II, III, IV, V

Jurassic Park

Creed

Heat

Ghost

Cool Runnings