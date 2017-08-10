BRIGHTON, England (AP) " Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo is set to join Premier League newcomer Brighton for a club-record fee, ending his three-year spell at Belgian side Club Brugge.

Brighton said Thursday that it has agreed to terms with Brugge and the 25-year-old Izquierdo over the move. The deal will be completed following a medical examination and once the player is granted a work permit and international clearance.

It would be the third time Brighton has broken its record for a transfer fee this offseason as the south-coast club heads into its first season in the Premier League.

Brighton didn't disclose the fee.

Advertisement

The club previously broke its record to sign midfielder Davy Propper for a reported 10 million pounds ($13million) as well as goalkeeper Mathew Ryan earlier.

Izquierdo was the Belgian league's player of the year in the 2015-16 season.