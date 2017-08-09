WATFORD, England (AP) " Watford has broken its transfer record to sign striker Andre Gray from fellow Premier League team Burnley.

Watford didn't disclose the fee in announcing the arrival of Gray on a five-year deal Wednesday. British media reported that the 26-year-old forward cost 18.5 million pounds ($23.4 million).

Gray scored 33 goals in two seasons for Burnley, during which he was banned for four matches by England's Football Association for discriminatory comments he made on social media in 2012.

Watford coach Marco Silva completed the signing of Brazil under-20 striker Richarlison on Tuesday from Fluminense.

Burnley has sold two of its best players from last season " Gray and center back Michael Keane " this summer.