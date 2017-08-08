The Premier League season doesn't start for another three days, but we already have a strong contender for football picture of the season.

Boris Grdanoski of AP captured Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini in full gurn during the Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid, producing a facial expression normally the trademark of team-mate Phil Jones.

While Manchester United fans will be slightly disappointed with the result, the picture of Fellaini has brought plenty of light relief.

Even the midfielder himself thanked fans for sending the image his way.

Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7tmOSYR38 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 8, 2017

Fellaini came on for Ander Herrera in the 56th minute of the game and had an eventful time.

Not only did he help his side back into the tie with a bright and disruptive performance, he also required a bandage on his forehead after heading the back of Sergio Ramos.

He will be hoping, however, that his strong display will leave Jose Mourinho with a headache when selecting his side for Manchester United's first match against West Ham this weekend.