American goalkeeper Hope Solo is looking to resume playing and says she has had offers to play overseas.

Solo was handed a six-month suspension and her contract with US Soccer was terminated last year following the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after she called Sweden's team "cowards" for their defensive style of play against the Americans.

Since the abrupt break in her career, the 36-year-old Solo has focused on recovering from shoulder replacement surgery.

"Let's be clear, a goalkeeper peaks a little bit later in their career, so I feel like I have many years ahead of me if that opportunity arises," Solo said in an interview this week. "I'm very happy with my career should I walk away from the game today, but I'm not one to retire. I have not retired."

Even before her Olympic outburst, Solo was at odds with American soccer leadership as she lobbied for women's players to earn equitable salaries to the male national team players.

"My contract got terminated because of my fight for equal pay with the United States Soccer Federation," Solo said.

"I'm not sure until the lawsuit is over, that anything will change that. In the meantime I've had great opportunities and great contract offers to go back overseas and play. Possibly you'll see me overseas next year."