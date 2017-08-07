It's that time of the year again.

The build up to the Premier League campaign has been dominated with comings and goings - but which clubs will reap the reward for their summer work?

The Daily Telegraph's Sam Wallace dons his tin hat and predicts his Premier League table for 2017/18.

20 - Brighton and hove Albion (2016/17: promoted)

Advertisement

A great promotion campaign but were always vulnerable when it came to the tricky task of making a good Championship squad Premier League-ready.

Manager Chris Hughton's experience is their best bet for survival, but so far the transfer window has not yielded a single player with Premier League experience.

19 - Swansea City (2016/17: 15th)

Saved by manager Paul Clement, although they were heavily reliant on Icelandic star Gylfi Sigurdsson, who looks certain to leave this summer.

Replacing his influence will be difficult, and after going through three managers last season, the stability they once enjoyed has gone.

18 - Huddersfield Town (2016/17: promoted)

Decisive in the transfer market so far in signing, among other, Aaron Mooy on a permanent deal and Tom Ince from Derby.

It looks like manager David Wagner will stick with the style he played in the Championship, and against better quality opposition, that will be a struggle for survival.

17 - Crystal Palace (2016/17: 14th)

Struggled last season and were forced to spend heavily in January under former manager Sam Allardyce to survive, which might explain their lack of transfer activity so far.

New boss Frank de Boer will largely be asked to work with what he has, and for a Premier League rookie, that could be a tall order.

16 - Stoke (2016/17: 13th)

Stalwarts including Jonathan Walters, Marko Arnautovic, Glenn Whelan, and Phil Bardsley have all gone, which means a big change to the character of the team.

Much will depend on which players coach Mark Hughes recruits before September, but he cannot afford a bad start, with some of the fans' mood hostile against him last season.

15 - Newcastle United (2016/17: promoted)

Clearly restrictions on transfer spending have caused frustration for Rafa Benitez and could make it a hard season at St James' Park.

Benitez's managerial cunning should be enough to get them the points to survive, but it might be a chastening top-flight return at times.

14 - West Bromwich Albion (2016/17: 10th)

Tony Pulis has never been relegated, which is the club's best insurance against it happening.

Only two first team signings so far, and of them, only Jay Rodriguez is proven in the Premier League.

Veteran midfielder Darren Fletcher has left, and it will be hard to judge them before the transfer window closes - but for now, they look vulnerable.

13 - Watford (2016/17: 17th)

Investment in English footballers such as Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah suggests a tweak to the Gino Pozzo model.

Their capacity to trade is not in doubt, and this year they will believe that manager Marco Silva will be a more steadying influence than his predecessor Walter Mazzarri.

12 - Burnley (2016/17: 16th)

An unmistakable Sam Dyche-esque list of summer signings in Bardsley, Walters, Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor.

Has refined his approach to life in the Premier League well, and while they will always have one of the lowest budgets, you can bet on their manager to lead them out of any stick patches.

11 - West Ham (2016/17: 11th)

Much more sensible summer signings, all four (Arnautovic, Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, and Javier Hernandez) with proven Premier League experience.

Still doubts over the suitability of manager Slaven Bilic, who went right to the brink last season before rescuing the situation, and his job. New stadium should be less of a factor one year on.

10 - Bournemouth (2016/17: 9th)

Third season in the Premier League and boss Eddie Howe has gone for experience in the transfer window in Jermaine Defoe and Asmir Begovic, as well as a player he can trust in Nathan Ake.

Very different to last summer when riskier signings did not pay off. Still capable of a top 10 finish.

9 - Southampton (2016/17: 8th)

Unusually quiet this transfer window, although they made what they consider to be a major signing in January with Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

Adamant that captain Virgil van Dyk will not leave, which leaves them with a strong squad, but one that new manager Mauricio Pellegrino must reinvigorate after last season.

8 - Leicester City (2016/17: 12th)

After last season's steep decline, they have signed the likes of striker Kelechi Iheanacho and defender Harry Maguire with proven Premier League experience in key positions.

Head coach Craig Shakespeare will have to oversee more transition from the title-winning team, but they look solid and have no European commitments.

7 - Everton (2016/17: 7th)

Making early signings has allowed Ronald Koeman to work with his new squad for most of the summer.

Losing Romelu Lukaku makes it hard to argue that overall they will be stronger than last season, but they have compensated as best they can. The challenge will be going one place better.

6 - Arsenal (2016/17: 5th)

Missing the top four last season finally broke that belief that somehow they always find a way.

The flux over players' futures, including Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil is unresolved. The fanbase disquiet over manager Arsene Wenger is still there. And the team - Alexandre Lacazette aside - looks much the same.

5 - Liverpool (2016/17: 4th)

Not quite the strength in depth as others after some near-misses in the transfer window.

The Adam Lallana injury this month is a reminder that they are suspectible when they lose key players. Will surely strengthen before close of window.

4 - Tottenham Hotspur (2016/17: 2nd)

After third in 2016 then a second-place finish last season, plus a summer without losing big names, would be a strong contender to finish much higher were it not for the Wembley effect.

It will surely cost them points.

3 - Manchester United (2016/17: 6th)

Lukaku in to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goals. Even so, Jose Mourinho wanted more than three signings.

It is hard to envisage the transformation that would be needed to win the title from last season's often misadventurous team, although the second season is often golden for this manager.

2 - Chelsea (2016/17: 1st)

Manager Antonio Conte does not quite have the squad he wants, and the imminent departure of Diego Costa means a change.

Summer discord bound to have an effect. But this manager and these players changed the style of the English game last season.

1 - Manchester City (2016/17: 3rd)

The best squad in the league last season and the same again this time.

Pep Guardiola showed signs he will not make the same mistakes as first time. Heavy investment over the summer makes them so strong - no excuse not to challenge.