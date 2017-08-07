Yeovil Town's players and staff have agreed to refund the 258 fans who travelled to their 8-2 opening day defeat at Luton Town.

The Glovers took an early lead but found themselves 5-1 down at the break before eventually falling to a joint-record league defeat.

Skipper James Bailey told the club website: "We know we let ourselves and the fans down.

"As a group, we want to apologise and give fans their money back."

Boss Darren Way added: "Saturday was never going to be easy but the manner of the defeat was totally unacceptable and I apologise to the supporters and take full responsibility for that.

"Paying supporters their money back is a collective decision - we're not happy with just apologising, but at the same time know our best apology will come on the pitch in the coming weeks."

The League Two side will release details of how fans can claim their refund on Monday.