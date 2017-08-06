After lapping up the adulation at the Parc des Princes for 20 minutes, Neymar whipped up fans into an even greater frenzy by removing his Paris Saint-Germain jersey and tossing it into the crowd.

A scramble ensued as Ultras fans in the Auteuil stand tried to grab the €155 ($246) shirt that clung briefly to the torso of the world's most expensive footballer. A replacement was not required yesterday.

The Brazil forward was only on the pitch to provide the pre-match entertainment before making way for his new teammates to get on with the serious business: opening PSG's bid to regain the French title.

A routine 2-0 victory, against a sturdy but unenterprising Amiens side making its debut in the French top flight, lacked the fanfare of the pre-match festivities. Neymar, the remaining kit replaced by jeans and sweatshirt, played his part in the stands by leaping out of his seat to be filmed celebrating the goals from Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore.

It will be at least another week before Neymar starts earning PSG back some of the €222 million ($352 million) spent acquiring him from Barcelona through performances on the pitch. Neymar is now expected to make his debut on August 13 against Guingamp.

"There is anticipation because of the football he plays and his will to show it to the world," said defender Dani Alves, who was advised to join PSG last month by his Brazil teammate. "You take a giant step when you have a player of this level to play against the other teams. This team will take a quality leap forward."

Neymar's debut was delayed because the league did not receive the international transfer certificate before Friday night's deadline despite the move from Barcelona seemingly being completed the previous day.

Amiens is not the type of fixture that PSG requires a game-changing dynamo up front like Neymar. Those matches will come down the line once the Champions League starts in September and Neymar is tasked with helping PSG win European football's top prize for the first time.

"I'm happy to be here, I want to win many trophies with you," Neymar said in Portuguese during a brief address to the crowd after arriving on the field surrounded by fireworks being set off. "I will need your support."