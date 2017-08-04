Brazilian star Neymar has become the most expensive player in football history after completing his blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, from Barcelona for 222 million euros (NZ$354 million).

By paying the release clause in his contract, PSG shattered the world transfer record to sign arguably one of the top three best attacking players in the game.

The 25-year-old Neymar has signed a five-year contract with the French league side, with his contract value smashing all sorts of records.

The attacker is set to earn NZ$47,330,972 a year with PSG, a ridiculous figure which increases in incredularity as you crunch and convert the numbers.

Neymar will earn roughly NZ$3,944,248 a month, a figure which would usurp what all but a very few New Zealand athletes would earn in a year, as would his NZ$910,211 weekly wage earnings.

Break it down even further and Neymar is set to earn $NZ129,674 a day, $NZ5,403 an hour, and $NZ90 a minute, all before you take into account any potential bonuses and sponsorships.

"Paris Saint-Germain's ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings," Neymar said in comments released by PSG. "I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teammates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."