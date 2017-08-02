Winston Reid is back.

In a major boost for the All Whites, the West Ham defender will return for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against the Solomon Islands in September.

Reid, who was ruled out of the FIFA Confederations Cup because of knee surgery, still has to come through the first few weeks of the English Premier League season but barring any incidents the first qualifying match in Auckland will be a rare appearance on home soil for the New Zealand skipper.

Coach Anthony Hudson has named what he describes as the "strongest squad" of his tenure, with Reid, Chris Wood and Ryan Thomas selected together for the first time.

Alongside all of the experience, there are two new faces in the All Whites squad with young striker Myer Bevan (Vancouver Whitecaps) and promising goalkeeper Ollie Sail (Wellington Phoenix) in the mix to make their debuts for the national team.

Clayton Lewis - who impressed in Russia - is the most notable omission from the Confederations Cup squad while Alex Rufer, Sam Brotherton and Tamati Williams also miss the cut this time.

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson also continues to be out of the equation.

"This is probably our strongest squad and it is great to have Winston back," said Hudson.

"I am pleased because a few years ago the aim was to this last stretch [of qualifying] and have everyone available."

"Myer did really well in the U-20 World Cup and now he is playing professional football and doing well for his club," added Hudson. "In our context he deserves a chance. There is a lot that I like about him. Not just as a player, but as a character he has got a great attitude. He is hungry and fearless and I am looking forward to seeing him play".

"Ollie [Sail] has been to a few of our camps since I have been here," said Hudson. "He is a good young keeper. We wanted to bring Ollie into our environment and see how he is doing."

Hudson is looking forward to taking on the Solomon Islands again. At last year's OFC Nations Cup a Luke Adams goal in the final minutes proved to be the difference for a 1-0 win.

"We go into this game knowing that it is going to be a challenge but at the same time I expect us to be at our best in terms of where we have been in the last three years," said Hudson. "I expect this to be one of biggest performances of the campaign. These games come at a great time for us."

The All Whites are focused on the OFC Final Stage of Qualifying but Hudson says all of the team knows how close they are to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Russia next year.

"Everyone knows how much hard work has gone into this in the last three years from the players to the coaches and the support staff. There has been a lot of hard graft and miles around the world. These next two games are incredibly important.

"We know the possibility and opportunity after that is a place at the World Cup. We want to follow in the footsteps of the '82 team and the 2010 team. The incredible, historical moments and everyone who was involved in those teams are heroes now in this country. They are part of the history of football here and we want to put ourselves in that position as well. We want to carry on that legacy."

All Whites Squad for the World Cup Qualifier against Solomon Islands in September:

Kosta Barbarouses Melbourne Victory, Australia, 42 (3)

Myer Bevan Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada, 0 (0)

Michael Boxall Minnesota United, Usa, 27 (0)

Kip Colvey San Jose Earthquakes, Usa, 11 (0)

Tom Doyle Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand, 6 (0)

Andrew Durante Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand, 20 (0)

Dane Ingham Brisbane Roar, Australia, 4 (0)

Stefan Marinovic Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada, 19 (0)

Michael Mcglinchey Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand, 48 (4)

Glen Moss Newcastle Jets, Australia, 29 (0)

Monty Patterson Ipswich Town, England, 13 (1)

Winston Reid West Ham United, England, 21 (1)

Marco Rojas Sc Heerenveen, Netherlands, 37 (5)

Storm Roux Central Coast Mariners, Australia, 7 (0)

Oliver Sail Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand, 0 (0)

Shane Smeltz Borneo, Indonesia, 57 (24)

Tommy Smith Ipswich Town, England, 35 (2)

Ryan Thomas Pec Zwolle, Netherlands, 14 (2)

Themi Tzimopoulos Pas Giannina, Greece, 11 (1)

Chris Wood Leeds United, England, 52 (20)

Deklan Wynne Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada, 11 (0)

OFC Final Stage - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

New Zealand v Solomon Islands

QBE Stadium, Auckland

Friday 1 September

Kick-off: 7.35pm (local time)