Football Bolton Wanderers have attracted a humorous reaction on Twitter after naming 10 trailists in the side's starting lineup for a friendly game.

The Championship side posted their starting lineup for a game against Liverpool non-league side Marine FC with a similar look.

18-year-old goalie Jack Turner was the only player on Bolton's books to start, with 10 trialists named in the starting lineup. Another three official Bolton players were on the bench.

The team naming drew some hilarious responses on Twitter.

Advertisement

SPOTTED: A very proud day for Mr Mrs Trialist. 😅👏 pic.twitter.com/iN8gUfoOFz — SPORF (@Sporf) August 1, 2017

Watch me back trialist first goal scorer and turner scores first — Ollie Lewinski (@Ollie_Lewinski) August 1, 2017

Anyone ever teach their parents about contraception? — James Studders (@Studders92) August 1, 2017

Is that a common last name there? — Mora(ni)ta (@BrightLikeA442) August 1, 2017

Marine FC's 'Trialist' is going to be up against his 10 brothers if he comes on tonight. pic.twitter.com/81BXoWFNSo — SundayLeagueHipster (@HipsterManager) August 1, 2017

😂 We are not taking any #RequestABet selections which include "Trialist" to score. #BWFC https://t.co/w4X5wHGf1L — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) July 28, 2017

The official Bolton Wanderers Twitter feed was seeing the funny side of it.

Who scored?😅 — macauley stephens (@m_stephens8) August 1, 2017

Bolton were last season promoted to the Championship after finishing second in League One.

Bolton last played in the Premier League in 2012 before dropping down another division four years later.