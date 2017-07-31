Manchester United are understood to have had sponsorship discussions with online dating service Tinder.

The Silicon Valley company are said to be interested in becoming United's sleeve sponsor - a new commercial opportunity for Premier League clubs from the upcoming season, the Daily Mail reports.

Nine clubs, including United's big six rivals Chelsea and Manchester City, have signed sleeve deals but none for any amount near the £12million a year that Tinder are said to be offering.

The advertising space on the left sleeve - with the Premier League logo on the right - is being valued by the industry at 20 per cent of the main shirt sponsor. So Tinder paying £12m fits in with the £50m a year United are paid by Chevrolet.

The claimed Tinder talks with United come as the dating app, which has 50m users making 1 billion swipes per day, is looking for a more mainstream image and a global following.

The partnership could open up new ways to connect with fans. Tinder already have a deal with Italian club Napoli, which includes special interaction with Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, who was given a dating profile on the app.

A United spokesman declined to comment, the Daily Mail reports.

