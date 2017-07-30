Everton are weighing up a £9million (NZ$15.7m) move for West Ham and All Whites defender Winston Reid, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reports that Everton manager Ronald Koeman is keen to get cover for the Ramiro Funes Mori who faces six to nine months on the sideline due to a knee injury.

Reid himself has just returned from injury after having surgery on a shin.

The Daily Mail reports that the New Zealander extended his contract until 2021 but West Ham may be keen to listen to offers as they look to redress their spending over the off season.