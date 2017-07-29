The New Zealand football landscape is set for a shake-up, after a dramatic rule change by the Oceania Football Confederation.

OFC has decreed that all teams competing in the 2018 OFC Champions League - which is the ticket to the lucrative Club World Cup - will be allowed a maximum of three foreign players, plus one additional import from another Oceania nation.

It's a seismic shift. Previously, competing teams were allowed unlimited imports. Auckland City has been well served by players from Europe, Asia and South America during their recent golden run, while some of the big spending Island sides have bought large numbers of imports in a bid for Champions League success. Team Wellington have also relied heavily on foreign players, with around half their starting XI in last year's competition drawn from offshore.

"It's a big change," said Team Wellington coach Jose Figueira. "Teams were already planning for next season and this changes things. It's a difficult balance. It's great to encourage more local players - and that's always my aim - but the value that import players can bring to the region also needs to be recognised."

It's believed the main motivation behind the change is the impending World Cup expansion. From 2026, Oceania will be guaranteed direct entry to Fifa's biggest tournament, with a second Oceania side contesting a six-team playoff for another spot. OFC wants to broaden the base of talent across the confederation.

However, the ruling will also impact New Zealand's domestic league. While New Zealand Football allows seven imports (plus one Oceania player), coaches will not be able to carry two squads to contest both competitions.

It means the value of local players will increase significantly, which could see the best New Zealand talent cherry picked by the likes of Auckland City and Wellington. It also may impact the quality of the competition, with foreigners lifting the standard in recent times.