Team Wellington midfielder Niko Kirwan, son of All Blacks great John Kirwan, has signed a professional football contract in Italy.

Kirwan has signed with A.C. Mestre, who play in Italy's Lega Pro, the third division of Italian football.

NEWS - After a successful trial @niko_kirwan signs first professional contract with AC Mestre. All the very best Niko! 📝⚫️🔶🇮🇹 #teedubs pic.twitter.com/jqSqDkXQOs — Team Wellington ⚫️💛 (@TeamWelly) July 27, 2017

The Venice-based team were promoted last season.