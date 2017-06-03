3:08am Sat 3 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Juventus home to be named Allianz Stadium until 2023

TURIN, Italy (AP) " The home of Juventus will be called Allianz Stadium until 2023.

Juventus announced the awarding of the naming rights to the German insurance company on Thursday. Financial details of the six-season deal were not revealed.

Allianz already holds naming rights for stadiums or arenas in Munich, Sydney, London, Sao Paulo, Vienna and Nice, France.

Allianz board member Sergio Balbinot says "as Allianz we are particularly satisfied with the partnership around this wonderful stadium, which is one of the established hubs of world soccer."

Juventus, which has won an unprecedented six straight Serie A titles in its 41,500-seat stadium, faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 6-year-old ground was previously referred to as Juventus Stadium.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 03 Jun 2017 04:30:22 Processing Time: 38ms