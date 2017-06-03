Italy downs France to reach U20 World Cup quarters with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Italy defeated France 2-1 to move into the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday and partially avenge losing the final of the 2016 Under-19 European Championship.

France won that final 4-0, but in Cheonan it conceded the first goal in each half to Italy and struggled to catch up.

After Andrea Favilli broke down the right side and his cross was headed home emphatically by Guiseppe Panico for 2-1, France almost equalized moments later. But Italy goalkeeper Andrea Zaccagno made a sensational save to keep a fierce Jean Kevin Augustin volley out.

Italy moves on to face Zambia on Monday in Suwon.

The United States thrashed New Zealand 6-0 in Incheon with Josh Sargent notching his fourth goal of the tournament.

On Sunday, the U.S. will meet Venezuela, which has yet to concede a goal.

A last-minute goal by substitute Ronaldo Cisneros lifted Mexico past Senegal 1-0, and into a quarterfinal against England on Monday.