Wolfsburg signs US defender John Brooks from Hertha Berlin

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) " Wolfsburg has signed United States defender John Anthony Brooks for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($22.4 million) from Bundesliga rival Hertha Berlin.

Wolfsburg, which only escaped relegation through a playoff, says Brooks will get a contract through 2022.

Brooks says "the decision to leave my hometown wasn't easy. But after talks with (Wolfsburg sporting director) Olaf Rebbe and (coach) Andries Jonker I really wanted to switch to Wolfsburg because they were both able to convince me quickly of their plans."

Brooks, who was born in Berlin, joined Hertha's youth setup when he was 14 in 2007. He made his debut for the senior side in the second division in the 2012-13 season, going on to make 119 league appearances.

He has made 30 appearances for the United States.