Football: Smith's All Whites redemption begins in Belfast

Tommy Smith could be an unlikely hero for the All Whites tomorrow morning against Northern Ireland.

The All Whites defender has been one of the most polarising figures in New Zealand football in recent years, with many fans struggling with his seemingly indifferent attitude towards the national side.

Smith has featured in only four of New Zealand's 19 matches since the 2013 World Cup playoffs, when he threatened to retire after a dispute over his club commitments.

During that time, he has taken a one-year sabbatical, returned briefly, then walked away again, which prompted coach Anthony Hudson to say he wouldn't be considered for selection.

That stance changed after a contrite Smith met Hudson for coffee in London, and the 27-year-old has been welcomed back.

The Northern Ireland match is the start of his redemption, and he will be arguably the most important man on the field for the All Whites.

With Winston Reid injured, Smith is the team's most senior defender and has a playing CV that tops most of the current squad.

"I still try to be a leader, regardless of whether Winston is here or not," said Smith, who made his debut for Ipswich in the 2008-09 season. "It's a big loss for the squad but it happened. Now we have to deal with it as best we can."

Smith also has handy intelligence on the opposition, having faced many of them in his 244 matches in the English Championship.

"[It's] more a game that I am used to," Smith said. "They are a lot more direct, which is very similar to what I come up against week in, week out. I've played against a number of their players before, so hopefully I can pass on a bit of that knowledge."

Smith is one of only five survivors from the 2010 World Cup and recognises this match as a vital step towards the 2018 tournament in Russia.

"Last time we were at a major tournament was the [2010] World Cup and we want to get there again and this is another stepping stone towards that," Smith said.

New Zealand can take a few lessons from Northern Ireland's recent success. They have made the most of a modest talent pool - only five of their 25-man squad are drawn from the English Premier League - and the sum is greater than the individual parts.

Michael O'Neill's side surprised with their run to the last 16 at Euro 2016 and are well placed to qualify for the Uefa World Cup playoffs from a group that also contains Germany, the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan and Norway.

Tomorrow's match in Belfast kicks off at 6.45am (NZT).

