Japanese champion Kashima fires coach after Asian exit

TOKYO (AP) " Japanese champion Kashima has fired coach Masatada Ishii after the club was eliminated from the Asian Champions League.

The Antlers announced Wednesday that Ishii will be replaced by Go Oiwa, who has been an assistant coach with Kashima since 2011.

Kashima beat China's Guangzhou Evergrande 2-1 at home on Tuesday for a 2-2 aggregate, but was eliminated on the away goals rule and failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the continental club championship.

Ishii steered the team to the domestic title last year and the final of the 2016 Club World Cup where they lost in extra time to Real Madrid, the best result ever for an Asian team in the tournament.

The eight-time J-League champions are seventh in the domestic standings, six points adrift of leaders Kashiwa Reysol.