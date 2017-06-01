Ronaldo tops sporting fame list, Ko misses out

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

The list uses a formula which combines endorsements with social media following and internet search popularity.

Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer and Phil Mickelson are listed in the top five.

Ronaldo is the king of social media with a total of 261 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Football contributes the highest number of athletes with 38, followed by 13 basketballers and 11 golfers.

There are 92 men and eight women, with Ronda Rousey the highest ranked female athlete at 16.

No New Zealanders have made the cut this year, with Lydia Ko dropping off the list having been ranked 81st in 2016.

- Radio Sport