Guangzhou, Kawasaki make Asian Champions League quarters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Two-time winner Guangzhou Evergrande advanced in the Asian Champions League playoffs on the away-goal rule, and Kawasaki Frontale reached the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years on Tuesday.

Guangzhou, a 1-0 winner over Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the round of 16, lost the second leg 2-1 but got an all-important away goal thanks to Paulinho's equalizer after halftime.

Kashima won 2-1 thanks to an injury-time goal by substitute Mu Kanazaki but Paulinho's was decisive.

Kawasaki gave the J-League some better news by defeating visitor Muangthong United of Thailand 4-1 for an aggregate 7-2 win.

Kawasaki led 3-0 at halftime. It has never passed the quarterfinals.

Also progressing was 2006 finalist Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates, which eliminated Esteghlal of Iran 6-2 on aggregate after a 6-1 win in the second leg.

Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia reached its first quarters since 2013 after beating its UAE namesake 3-1 in the second leg to win 4-2 on aggregate.