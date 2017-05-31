Borussia Dortmund fires Thomas Tuchel as coach

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) " Borussia Dortmund fired Thomas Tuchel as coach on Tuesday, three days after he led the club to its first title in five years.

The club has issued a statement to say the 43-year-old Tuchel was leaving with immediate effect, one year before his contract was due to expire in 2018.

"This is the result of a discussion between Hans-Joachim Watzke (chief executive), Michael Zorc (sports director), Thomas Tuchel and his adviser Olaf Meinking, which took place on Tuesday," Dortmund said.

Dortmund thanked Tuchel and his coaching staff for their sporting success.

Tuchel's last game in charge was the 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on Saturday.

Tuchel had fallen out with club officials over the course of an inconsistent season.

"Dortmund as an employer will not comment in detail on the reasons for the separation, the result of a long process and supported by all the club boards," the statement said.

"Dortmund attaches great importance to the fact that the cause of the separation is by no means (just) a disagreement between two people. The wellbeing of the club Borussia Dortmund, which constitutes much more than just the sporting success, will always be more important than individuals and possible differences between them."