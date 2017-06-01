Football: Wenger retention questioned

By Jeremy Wilson

Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract to remain Arsenal manager until at least 2019, extending his tenure at the club into an unprecedented 23rd season.

The deal, worth around 8 million ($14.5 million) a year, was finalised with majority owner Stan Kroenke in the 72 hours after Wenger's record-breaking seventh FA Cup win on Sunday and formally ratified at a board meeting yesterday (New Zealand time) that also reviewed a season that ended on a high but culminated with a lowest Premier League finish under Wenger of fifth.

An official announcement will be made today, when Wenger and Kroenke are expected to outline their vision and determination to make Arsenal again challenge to win the Premier League.

The Cup final was never going to be decisive in Kroenke and Wenger's decision and, although there is a desire now to address what went so wrong in February and March, three FA Cup wins in four years and league positions of fourth, third, second and fifth in that time were also taken into account, as was the wider atmosphere around the club.

Wenger complained of a "horrendous psychological" environment for his players this season, with some fans having launched protests before games and even twice flown a banner over the ground.

He was especially hurt at the abuse he and some players received during and after the Crystal Palace defeat last month.

"The lack of respect at some stage has been a disgrace and I will never accept that," Wenger said. "There's a difference between being criticised and being treated in a way human beings don't deserve to be treated."

The reservations among many fans about the new contract, however, were reflected in a series of questions that were posed by the Arsenal Supporters' Trust yesterday.

They want to know why the Wenger announcement was not made earlier, whether this will be his last contract, if the contract was unanimously agreed by the directors and what succession plans are in place.

They also want more detail following fan meetings with Gazidis and his promise that this close season should be a "catalyst for change".

Gazidis has followed that up by looking at candidates for a new sporting director/operations role to coordinate and streamline the work around Wenger on issues ranging from scouting and medicine to youth development and analytics.

It has been a sensitive subject for Wenger, who openly mocked the purpose of a director of football but was reassured after being told that his key powers - coaching, picking the team and directing the transfer strategy - would not be affected.

He also did not want any of his staff to leave against his will, although there is expected to be a minor shake-up to the backroom team in the off season.

Although there has been some tension over the best way forward, Gazidis and Wenger have worked together closely in recent weeks and that partnership is poised to continue.

If Wenger does go on until the end of the 2018-19 season, he would easily pass Sir Alex Ferguson's record of 810 Premier League games.

Wenger has won 676 of his 1175 games as Arsenal manager since 1996, a win percentage of 57.5 per cent that has not dipped in the second half of his tenure.

Yesterday's board meeting was attended by Wenger, Kroenke, his son Josh, Gazidis, chairman Sir Chips Keswick, as well as directors Ken Friar, Lord Harris of Peckham and club secretary David Miles.

As well as Wenger's position, the approach to the transfer window and key contract negotiations were discussed. Wenger has said the club need to keep "90 per cent" of the squad together and then make one or two key signings to seriously challenge for the Premier League.

They've already signed Schalke's Sead Kolasinac but, as well as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, they are facing contract negotiations with a series of other players who have only one year remaining, notably Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Wojciech Szczesny, Kieran Gibbs and Mathieu Debuchy. Telegraph Group Ltd

- Daily Telegraph UK