3:02am Mon 29 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Spain: police arrest 5 Barca ultras before Copa final

MADRID (AP) " Spanish authorities say five members of an ultra group that supports Barcelona have been arrested in Madrid hours before the Copa del Rey final.

The government's delegation in Madrid says police have arrested members of the "Boixos Nois" ("Crazy Boys" in Catalan) ultra group after they robbed and trashed a small store in the capital.

Police are also looking for another 13 group members they suspect participated in the incident.

Barcelona will play Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey at Vicente Calderon Stadium later on Saturday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 29 May 2017 03:02:49 Processing Time: 178ms