Chelsea stars are slammed for forgetting to put on black armbands in honour of the Manchester attack victims

By David Burke

Losing FA Cup finalists Chelsea have come under fire after failing to wear black armbands in honour of the Manchester attack victims.

The west Londoners were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in yesterday's showpiece at Wembley Stadium, and sparked outrage when they emerged in the first half without the bands, reported the Daily Mail.

This was corrected in the second half, but there was further controversy when Chelsea's Victor Moses removed his armband and dropped it after being sent off in the 68th minute.

Chelsea players not wearing black armbands because they forgot. What a vile club with no class — Igors WOB (@Igor_Stepanovs5) May 27, 2017

Social media users were quick to point out the blunder, with league champions Chelsea being described as a "vile club with no class".

Chelsea player Victor Moses sparked controversy when he was sent off in the 68th minute for diving, receiving a second yellow card. As he left the field, he was seen dropping his armband.

One Twitter user posted: "That was disgusting what Moses just did, throwing the black armband for the Manchester victims."

Before the game started, fans from both sides had taken part in a minute's silence in memory of those killed, and Prince William joined Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and FA chairman Greg Clarke in laying wreaths.

BBC presenter Dan Walker reported that he was told Chelsea players had forgotten to put the armbands on, and described it as "completely accidental".

Chelsea players forgot to wear black armbands for FA Cup Final......its quite bad that — Peter Eccleston (@FootballGuru74) May 27, 2017

Watching FA cup final... is it me or are the Chelsea players are not wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to Manchester. #FACupFinal — Anthony Sturgess (@Redant77) May 27, 2017

Chelsea FORGOT to put on the black armbands to pay respect to Manchester victims in first half of the FA Cup final. Not a good look — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) May 27, 2017

He tweeted during the match: "Chelsea players forgot to put the armbands on. It's completely accidental. They will be on for the 2nd half #FACupFinal"

The victory meant that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has become the competition's most successful ever manager, lifting the trophy for the seventh time.

Arsenal's win denied Chelsea a league and cup double.

Gary Lineker, fronting BBC's coverage of the final, explained at half-time: "Many of you are wondering why Chelsea aren't wearing black armbands.

"Apparently it was an error, they just forgot, and they will be wearing them in the second half."

There was an increased security presence outside the ground following Monday's atrocity, with armed police patrolling the streets around Wembley Stadium.

The Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath on the pitch before the FA Cup final kick-off, amid a tightened security operation at Wembley Stadium.

He placed the tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack alongside Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who made the same gesture.

An accompanying note, signed William, read: "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester."

A minute's silence was also held to remember the 22 people killed.

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger looked on as Arsenal emerged victorious in the FA Cup Final this afternoon.

Gunners fan Sir Mick was seen arriving at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium for the big match, which was settled thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey.

In the hours leading up to the match, undeterred Arsenal and Chelsea fans said they felt "secure" in the presence of armed officers.

Heightened security measures could be seen, with a helicopter hovering above the 90,000-capacity stadium, and officers on horseback patrolling the grounds.

Defiant Arsenal supporter Mike Purtill, 51, said: "I've lived in London long enough to be around in the 1980s and 1990s when there were other bombs going off. You can't let it stop you (from) getting on with your life.

"There's always a high level (of police) at these sorts of games, but there's probably more police with guns than are usually seen."

