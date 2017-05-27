Basel ends Sion's 50-year streak of 13 Swiss Cup final wins

GENEVA (AP) " A 50-year streak of 13 Swiss Cup final wins and no defeats for Sion was ended by Basel on Thursday.

League champion Basel completed the domestic double with three second-half goals in a 3-0 win over the cup specialist.

Basel captain Matias Delgado opened the scoring in the 47th minute after the Sion defense gave away the ball. Defenders Adama Traore and Michael Lang extended the lead in the 62nd and 89th minutes respectively.

Sion won its first Swiss Cup final in 1965 and reeled off 12 more wins, including a 3-0 victory over Basel two years ago.

Basel's fourth double in the past decade is a parting gift from coach Urs Fischer. He will be replaced next season by former Switzerland midfielder Raphael Wicky.