3:38am Sat 27 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man City trio to leave when contracts expire

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Manchester City says left back Gael Clichy, winger Jesus Navas and goalkeeper Willy Caballero will leave the club when their contracts expire next month.

City made the announcements on Thursday. Yaya Toure and Bacary Sagna, whose deals are also due to expire, are waiting to hear if they will be retained.

Clichy joined from Arsenal in 2011, Navas moved from Sevilla in 2013, and Caballero joined from Malaga in 2014.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 27 May 2017 03:56:13 Processing Time: 42ms