Football: Anthony Hudson names experienced squad for Russia

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson has named an experienced squad - with a few notable recalls- for the build-up to the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

Attacking midfielder Kosta Barbarouses has been brought back into the fold, after his surprise omission for the home and away matches against Fiji in March.

Storm Roux is also included, after a long absence from the national side. The Central Coast player has only featured once for the All Whites in the last two and a half years - due to a combination of injury, eligibility and other circumstances - but his game suits the tactics under Hudson.

Alex Rufer is the stand out bolter. He didn't start a single game for the Phoenix last season, playing a grand total of 48 minutes in the A League across the season and for much of the campaign couldn't even make the Wellington team's bench.

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson has missed the cut, with Tamati Williams preferred as the third stopper behind Stefan Marinovic and Glen Moss.

Moses Dyer has been left out, after being an ever present in Hudson's teams over the last few years, while Jai Ingham has also missed the cut, after being given his debut against Fiji. His younger brother Dane has hit the jackpot though, one of five wing backs selected by Hudson.

Chris Wood, who won the Golden Boot in the English Championship for Leeds United this season, will captain the team in the absence of Winston Reid (knee injury).

The All Whites face Northern Ireland, Dublin club side Carbinteely FC and Belarus in the lead-up to the tournament between 2 - 12 June.

Hudson believes his 23-man squad, which will be largely the same for the Confederations Cup (announced on 8 June), can make a statement on the world stage.

"I am excited and quietly optimistic about our chances in Russia," said Hudson. "I feel that we go into this tournament in a really strong position. We are focused on the task at hand, we are not going to get carried away with who we are playing, we know they are top teams but we are a strong team and we are going there focused on our jobs and the task. It is going to be an exciting tournament."

Hudson said that Barbarouses' return was sealed by the response to his axing.

"There has never been any doubt about Kosta's ability," said Hudson. "The most pleasing thing for me was since the conversation we had after he missed the March window, his performances were really strong, scored some goals and played really well. He was doing things that I was looking for previously. I want Kosta at his very best. On his day he can hurt any national team in the world and we want more of his best days."

17-year-old Dane Ingham has left a lasting impression on Hudson and he feels that he will enjoy performing on the big stage.

"He's technically very good and physically he is an athlete," said Hudson. "He is quick and strong for a 17-year-old. The qualities I am looking for are character and bravery and he showed that immensely on his debut for the Roar and for the All Whites. I don't think anything at the Confederations Cup is going to faze him."

In terms of omissions, Hudson said this was probably the hardest window in terms of decisions that he has had to make.

"I have had some difficult conversations with players," he said. "We want representing New Zealand to be something that is hard to achieve. There is huge competition and one or two players have done well and he has missed out."

The last time New Zealand participated at the Confederations Cup (in 2009 in South Africa) the team gained a historic point against Iraq, after defeats against Spain and South Africa. Hudson hinted he wanted his side to go one better this time.

"We have a huge amount of respect for previous teams and what has been done before us but this team wants to go to this tournament and make history, said Hudson. "We are not going to shy away from that. We want to go further than any New Zealand team has ever gone. We want to play some good football and make the country proud. We are serious that we want to go there and do something significant and we believe that we will."

All Whites squad for the pre tour of the FIFA Confederations Cup (Club, Country, Caps, Goals)

Goalkeepers

Stefan Marinovic (SpVgg Unterhaching, Germany) 14, 0

Tamati Williams (RKC Waalwijk, Netherlands) 1, 0

Glen Moss (Newcastle Jets, Australia) 29, 0

Defenders

Andrew Durante (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 15, 0

Thomas Doyle (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 4, 0

Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia) 7, 0

Michael Boxall (SuperSport Utd, South Africa) 22, 0

Kip Colvey (San Jose Earthquakes FC, USA) 8, 0

Themi Tzimopoulos (PAS Giannina FC, Greece) 10, 1

Deklan Wynne (Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Canada) 7, 0

Sam Brotherton (Sunderland AFC, England) 7, 0

Tommy Smith (Ipswich Town FC, England) 31, 2

Dane Ingham (Brisbane Roar FC, Australia) 1, 0

Midfielders

Bill Tuiloma (Marseille, France) 16, 0

Clayton Lewis (Auckland City FC, New Zealand) 8, 0

Michael McGlinchey (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 42, 4

Ryan Thomas (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands) 9, 2

Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory FC, Australia) 32, 5

Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand) 3, 0

Forwards

Chris Wood © (Leeds Utd, England) 47, 19

Monty Patterson (Ipswich Town FC, England) 9, 1

Shane Smeltz (Wellington Phoenix FC, New Zealand) 53, 24

Kosta Barbarouses (Wellington Phoenix FC) 37, 3

