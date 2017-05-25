'I'm sorry': ABC2's sideline reporter responds to critics

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Aaron Chen, the man who drew the ire of sports fans for his cringe-worthy sideline commentary at Sydney FC's clash against Liverpool, isn't much liked in Australia at the moment.

The young comedian angered fans for his "terrible" reporting and interviews with some fans calling it the "worst coverage in football history".

The night was topped by an ultra-painful moment when Chen asked a fan what his favourite "possession" was before sheepishly covering himself by saying, "I've been possessed with the spirit of football. I love it, I bet you love it at home, too."

Chen copped it on Twitter from livid supporters asking if he'd "won a raffle" to be there. Some fans reportedly threatened to self-harm if they had to sit through another minute of the broadcast.

Empire of the Kop, a Liverpool fan page on Twitter with nearly 1.6 million followers, tweeted Chen's video on the sidelines with the caption "WHAT IN GOD'S NAME IS THIS?!"

The most hated man in Australia right now. And that's hard considering the three people that crossed to him. #LIVSYD #ABC2 pic.twitter.com/iI4ao8JdkN — Andrew Ellis (@andrewe001) May 24, 2017

Chen responded to his critics in typical fashion in an interview with Will and MJ on The Greenfield Post.

"I'm actually a big fan of snoccer (sic)," he said. "I love the game. A lot of people will say I was trolling but that's not true. I was there in 2008 when Australia qualified for the 2009 World Cup against Uzbekestan.

"If I could afford it I would love to be a Sydney supporter and sit in the caves. I love snoccer, man."

Chen was blasted by Les Murray and Robbie Slater for his "unacceptable" coverage. He didn't fret, however, but simply offered a poem to the disgruntled football experts.

"I would love to do a poem about how I feel about Lee Murdoch and Robin Slacker," he said. "Robin Slacker I'm your number one backer, Lee Murdoch you're my hero and I love you."

Chen left a message for anyone wanting to "harm themselves" after watching his commentary. "Please, if anyone wants to do anything dangerous to themselves because of the coverage last night, I'm so sorry. If you need to call me please message me on Facebook and I'll give you my number immediately - that's the poem."

Chen left his haters one last message, apologising to the entire country. "I'm sorry Australia, you're quite nice. If I could be there with you I'd love to, twice."

The nuclear reaction after his skit wasn't all bad for Chen. Some fans saw the funny side of his hopeless reporting and came to his defence. "The half time commentator for the Liverpool v Sydney game was awesome! We need more of that. Awesome comic relief in a friendly game," one user tweeted.

I've seen Aaron Chen's standup twice. The guy is a genius but utterly miscast in this role. Hopefully he puts this behind him and moves on — Daniel Strudwick (@danielstrudwick) May 25, 2017

The FFA have since shared their disappointment with management at the ABC for the broadcasting disaster.

"Like many fans, FFA is disappointed with some aspects of the ABC's broadcast of the Sydney FC v Liverpool FC match last night," A-League's official twitter account tweeted.

"Pre-game, halftime & post-game coverage wasn't to standard expected by FFA and football fans. We've made that point to ABC management."

The ABC said they will reconsider offering coverage of that style in the future.

"The ABC was proud to broadcast the Liverpool FC versus Sydney FC last night at short notice, making it available to all Australians," an ABC spokesman said via The Daily Telegraph.

"While the game coverage and commentary was excellent, our decision to create a different offering for the pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage, was not supported by all football fans and we will consider this feedback for any future sporting events."

