LAFC makes plan for training complex on Cal State LA campus

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The MLS expansion Los Angeles Football Club plans to spend $30 million to build a training complex on the campus of Cal State LA.

LAFC revealed its proposal Wednesday after the plans were approved by the California State University Board of Trustees.

LAFC will renovate the university's stadium field while constructing a complex to house its players, staff and coaches, along with the LAFC Academy youth development team.

The team's two-story training building will be financed entirely by LAFC's deep-pocketed ownership group. LAFC also committed to donate $1.5 million to the university.

The complex will be located on the north campus of Cal State LA, just 10 miles east of Banc of California Stadium. LAFC will begin MLS play in its under-construction downtown arena in March.