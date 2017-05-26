Football: Ronaldo features in Portugal squad to face All Whites at Confederation Cup

Football superstar Christiano Ronaldo is on track to face the All Whites at next month's Confederations Cup in Russia.

Portugal have named their 24-man squad to prepare for the Fifa intercontinental tournament, contesting the same pool as New Zealand, Russia and Mexico.

Ronaldo, 32, is arguably the world's best player currently, having won a list of honours as long as your arm, including four Ballon d'Or awards, four World Soccer Player of the Year awards and is the reigning Best Fifa Men's Player.

His Real Madrid club has already clinched the Spanish La Liga title and is also scheduled to face Italian rivals Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final on June 4.

Portugal are the reigning European champions and will open their Confederations Cup preparation on June 3, presumably without Ronaldo, and then play a World Cup qualifier against Latvia on June 9.

Coach Fernando Santos has dropped Eder, who scored the winning extra-time goal in the UEFA Euro 2016 final against France, and rising star Renato Sanches from his squad.

Sanches has been touted as the successor to Ronaldo, when he retires.

New Zealand are scheduled to meet Portugal in their final Confederations Cup pool game on June 25 (NZT).

The full Portugal squad is:

Goalkeepers: Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon), Beto (Sporting), Jose Sa (FC Porto)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Cagliari), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Eliseu (Benfica), Nelson Semedo (Benfica), Jose Fonte (West Ham), Luis Neto (Zenit St. Petersburg), Pepe (Real Madrid), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Sporting), Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), Joao Mario (Inter Milan), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Pizzi (Benfica), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon)

Forwards: Andre Silva (FC Porto), Bernardo Silva (Monaco), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas), Nani (Valencia)

