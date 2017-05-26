Security tight ahead of Europa League final in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) " Protected by a light but visible presence of armed police officers, fans of Manchester United and Ajax were arriving for the Europa League final and facing two rings of security to get into the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday.

The game is being played less than two days after a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people, and six weeks after a truck attack in Stockholm that killed five people.

UEFA said it had "no specific intelligence" that the final could be a target for terrorists, but Swedish authorities were mounting one of the country's biggest security operations around Stockholm.

Supporters had to show their tickets at the first checkpoint to gain access to the concourse surrounding the stadium. They then faced pat-downs and bag searches at a second checkpoint.