Zambia, Uruguay advance at Under-20 World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " Zambia and Uruguay advanced to the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday, both winning for the second time in two matches.

The Zambians rallied with four second-half goals in an 18-minute span to beat Iran 4-2 in Group C, while Uruguay defeated Japan 2-0 in Group D.

Reza Shekari scored the second of his two goals early in the second half to give Iran a 2-0 lead, but Zambia rebounded with goals in the 54th, 59th, 65th and 71st minutes. Fashion Sakala scored the first goal in Seogwipo, Enock Mwepu equalized, and Emmanuel Banda and Patson Daka added the others.

Iran is in second place in Group C with three points. Costa Rica and Portugal, who drew 1-1, have one point each.

The top two teams from each of the six groups and the four best third-placed finishers will advance to the knockout stage. The final is on June 11.

In Suwon, Nicolas Schiappacase scored in the first half and Mathias Olivera added another in injury time to send Uruguay through to the next round.

Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo missed a chance to become the youngest scorer in the competition's history. The 15-year-old FC Tokyo prospect headed an attempt over the bar.

In the other group match, Italy bounced back from its opening loss with a 2-0 win over South Africa. Riccardo Orsolini and Andrea Favilli scored.

Italy and Japan both have three points and will meet on Saturday for a spot in the next round.