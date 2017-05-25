8:25am Thu 25 May
Footballer suspended after getting tattoo

Guillermo Varela of Frankfurt. Photo / Getty Images
A Uruguayan footballer has been suspended by his club side after getting a tattoo.

Guillermo Varela, a Manchester United player on loan at German side Eintracht Frankfurt, got a tattoo on his arm against team orders on the eve of the German Cup final this weekend.

He suffered an inflammation in his arm and won't be able to play in the game, the BBC reports.

Eintracht Frankfurt announced they won't get extending his loan.

"The club cannot tolerate that a player would defy instructions," said sporting director Fredi Bobic.

"We'd been thinking about a loan extension. But that won't happen. He'll be suspended with immediate effect."

- NZ Herald

